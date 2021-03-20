American International Group Inc. Purchases 11,122 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 195,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $10,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.28 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.