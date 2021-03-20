American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

