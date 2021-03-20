American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 198,427 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $44,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

