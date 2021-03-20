American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,535,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average of $245.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.56.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.