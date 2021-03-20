American International Group Inc. Sells 24,435 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

NYSE:C opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

