American International Group Inc. Sells 24,748 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.36 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

