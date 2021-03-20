American International Group Inc. Sells 2,489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average is $249.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

