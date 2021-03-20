American International Group Inc. Sells 2,507 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

SYK stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.94 and a 200 day moving average of $228.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

