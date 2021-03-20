American International Group Inc. Sells 4,046 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.26 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

