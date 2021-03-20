American International Group Inc. Sells 7,202 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Trimble worth $30,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

