American International Group Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

