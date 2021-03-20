Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.38 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.15. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

