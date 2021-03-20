Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $245.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,589,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,654. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.15. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

