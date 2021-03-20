AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $76.89 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $3,495,119. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.