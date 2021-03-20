Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.20. ePlus reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ePlus by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

