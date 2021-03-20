Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

EVRI traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 2,354,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,614. Everi has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,084 shares of company stock worth $1,124,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

