Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.34. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $799.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

