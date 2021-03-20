Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

