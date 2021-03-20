Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

