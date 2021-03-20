Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.59.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $488.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.27 and its 200 day moving average is $456.77. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.