Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,238,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

