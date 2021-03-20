Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,518.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

