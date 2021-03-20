Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

AAP stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $187.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

