Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to Post $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.01). Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $167.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

