Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.12 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $799.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

