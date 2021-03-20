Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hormel Foods also reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

