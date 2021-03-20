Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 209,586 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $135.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $140.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

