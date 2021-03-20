Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.52 Million

Analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post sales of $56.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.15 million. trivago posted sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $417.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

