Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

