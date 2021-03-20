Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.81 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Ares Management LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $342,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

