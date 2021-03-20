Analyzing Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spero Therapeutics and Affimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Affimed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.36%. Affimed has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Affimed.

Risk and Volatility

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affimed has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -768.15% -93.43% -72.17% Affimed -172.01% -99.24% -37.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Affimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $18.15 million 25.80 -$60.92 million ($3.35) -4.74 Affimed $23.96 million 30.67 -$36.25 million ($0.56) -14.86

Affimed has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Affimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Affimed beats Spero Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; collaboration agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager for the treatment of advanced cancer patients; AFM26, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific antibodies for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing AFM11, a T cell engager for the treatment of CD19+ B cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia (AML); and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb that is in Phase 1 clinical study of refractory AML. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Corporation; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. and Roche. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD Anderson's NK-cell product; Genentech; and Roivant Sciences. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

