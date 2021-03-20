Analyzing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, meaning that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 6 10 0 2.63 W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.32, suggesting a potential downside of 45.33%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -51.85% 4.13% 1.92% W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $983.67 million 2.89 $87.78 million $1.20 20.30 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 1.05 $74.09 million $0.60 6.55

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matador Resources beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.