Analyzing Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Safestore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 6.52 $128.63 million $1.36 12.23 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Volatility and Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Safestore 0 3 2 0 2.40

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.84%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Safestore on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

