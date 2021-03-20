Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

