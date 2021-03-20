Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,627 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

