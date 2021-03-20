Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 124.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

