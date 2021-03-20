Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Acquires New Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,675,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.67% of Root at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 7,204,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

