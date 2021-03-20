Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,424 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.31% of Apollo Global Management worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

APO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. 5,285,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

