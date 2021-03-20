Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Buys 119,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.4% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $117,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $11.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,930,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. The company has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.