Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Buys 98,800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 7.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.19% of Shopify worth $263,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,120.95. The company had a trading volume of 811,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 713.99, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

