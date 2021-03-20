Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,081 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 3.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $122,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $123,682,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after buying an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $141.80. 9,456,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,977. The stock has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.