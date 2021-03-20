Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Has $133.71 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,490.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.8% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $133,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,555,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.