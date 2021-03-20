Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Has $98.71 Million Holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,190 shares during the period. XP accounts for about 2.8% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.45% of XP worth $98,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XP. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XP by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of XP by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,260 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in XP by 5,363.4% in the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XP by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after buying an additional 439,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in XP by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after buying an additional 434,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:XP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,506. XP Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

