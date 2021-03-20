Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Invests $43.52 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 318,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,516,000. Bill.com makes up about 1.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.39% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after acquiring an additional 312,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,536 shares of company stock worth $27,332,625. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Shares of BILL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. 1,240,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

