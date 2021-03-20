Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Invests $91.68 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,679,000. MongoDB accounts for about 2.6% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 0.42% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.14.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $302.68. 1,716,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $1,624,887.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

