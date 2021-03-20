Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 897,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,086,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 3.7% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.28% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $222,773,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $126,430,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,551,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,302,000.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. 2,259,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,032. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.81.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

