Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Purchases 128,400 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6,420.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.0% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $36,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 746,839 shares of company stock valued at $165,614,526 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $220.82. 5,685,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,854. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

