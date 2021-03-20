Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Purchases New Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,122,000. Appian comprises 2.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.68% of Appian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 53.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Appian stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

