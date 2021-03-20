Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Trims Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,081 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 3.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $122,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,456,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

