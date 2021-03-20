ankrETH Price Tops $1,777.23 on Major Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ankrETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,777.23 or 0.03015076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $52.13 million and $850,034.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ankrETH has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.